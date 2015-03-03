What scientists found out about average penis size after measuring 15,000 men

Models pose in front of Big Ben as part of a community-led ‘size matters’ campaign for a mobile phone operator. Photo: Getty Images

Science has for the first time attempted to determine the average length and circumference of a penis.

Until this point, there have been no formal reviews of measurements and no attempts to create a graphical diagram, or what’s called a nomogram, showing the size of a flaccid or erect penis.

The UK researchers analysed more than 15,000 penis size measurements to develop the diagram, which they say may be helpful when counselling men who are worried about their size or when investigating the relationship between condom failure and penile dimensions.

Dr David Veale, of King’s College London and his colleagues from King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, set out to create a nomogram of penis measurements across all ages and races.

A search of the medical literature revealed 17 studies with up to 15,521 men who were measured by health professionals using a standard procedure.

The study, published in the journal BJU International, shows the average flaccid length is 9.16 cm, the average flaccid stretched length 13.24 cm and the average erect length 13.12 cm.

The average flaccid circumference was 9.31 cm and the average erect circumference 11.66 cm.

The researchers looked for all sorts of relationships between various body measurements, including feet, but found that any links were weak. However, there was a small correlation between erect length and height.

Here’s what the medical researchers call a nomogram. By definition, half the populations will be either below average or above average. the 50th percentile here is in the middle of the range:

“We believe these graphs will help doctors reassure the large majority of men that the size of their penis is in the normal range,” said Dr. Veale. “We will also use the graphs to examine the discrepancy between what a man believes to be their position on the graph and their actual position or what they think they should be.”

And the nomogram for circumference:

Other studies suggest that penis size is an important factor in male attractiveness.

The latest study found previous research which indicated that most (71%) with small penis anxiety seemed to be reassured about size after a thorough explanation during the doctors visit.

“However, 50% of men might interpret being less than average as being defective or abnormal,” the researchers write.

“What is not known is if those above the 50th percentile were more likely to be reassured and satisfied than those below the mean and whether those below 50th percentile are more likely to remain anxious or dissatisfied.”

