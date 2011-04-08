After Market Ignores Gigantic Disasters, Bullishness Soars Back Into The Stratosphere

The latest Investor’s Intelligence sentiment survey (via PragCap) shows bullishness right back near peak nosebleed levels.



It makes sense. We’ve just seen a slew of unexpected disasters and the impact on the market proved to be non-existent. Not only are we apparently immune from current risks, but even the unexpected ones aren’t proving to be a very big deal.

How can you not be bullish?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.