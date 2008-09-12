After Lousy Launch, Cuil's Product VP Leaves

That was quick: Barely a month after search startup Cuil opened its doors to a loud Bronx cheer, the company’s big hire from Google is leaving.



Cuil’s VP of product Louis Monier — cofounder of AltaVista, then head of search for eBay, and Google staffer — resigned last week, TechCrunch reports. He’ll stay on as a consultant:

Vince Sollitto, Cuil VP Communications … says there were philosophical differences in approach and style between Monier and the other management, and that the new consulting role provides the best way for Louis to contribute to the company going forward.

Still: Ouch.

