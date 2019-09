I tried to love the new BlackBerry Z10. I really did.



The operating system is interesting, it handles communications well and has generally decent hardware. I planned on making the Z10 my personal device for at least a month to really get a good understanding of what it is and where BlackBerry is going.

I couldn’t pull it off.

