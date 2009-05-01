After Leaving Yahoo, Flickr Creators Team-Up For A New Startup

Flickr’s architect and top engineer Cal Henderson was not laid-off yesterday, as some had worried, but he is leaving parent-company Yahoo (YHOO).



Kara Swisher reports Cal and Flickr cofounder Stewart Butterfield — who quit Yahoo last year — are teaming up again for a new startup in the “social-gaming arena.”

That’s a little bit of history repeating itself. Flickr, you might recall, was originally created as a social game, but as users took over, it soon became a popular photo-sharing site instead.

Photo: Rev Dan Catt

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.