After Just A Few Hours On The Job, The BBC's New Acting Director General Walks Out Of A TV Before Its Over

THE ACTING DIRECTOR General of crisis-engulfed BBC was just a few hours in the job when he started conducting television interviews about his new role but it didn’t take long for one to go a bit wrong.



As an interview with Dermot Murnaghan on Sky News came to a close, Tim Davie decided he had enough and walked off the set of the interview rather awkwardly.

It was not the best of starts for the acting head of the BBC who replaced George Entwistle following his resignation on Friday. Entwistle resigned after BBC’s Newsnight programme falsely claimed that a Conservative Party peer was a paedophile.

