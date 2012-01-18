Here's What To Expect From Goldman's Earnings Tomorrow

Photo: flickr commons

As expected, bank earnings have been a bit of a downer thus far.JP Morgan missed on revenue, showed decreased in fixed income trading and investment banking fees and has seen its stock drop almost 5% off pre-earnings levels.



Citi missed big on revenue and EPS and its stock dropped more than 8% today.

So can Goldman Sachs break the string of bad bank earnings? It seems unlikely to do so.

The consensus is for the firm to report $6.54 billion in revenue and EPS of $1.24, both declines from last year’s Q4 numbers of $10.37 billion in revenue and EPS of $3.79.

But counter-intuitively, declines in Citi’s and JP Morgan’s trading and investment banking revenues may have softened the blow for what is likely to be a sluggish quarter from GS by lowering expectations.

Goldman’s earning’s release is scheduled for pre-market open with the conference call at 9:30 am.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.