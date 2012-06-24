How Sheryl Sandberg Stamped Out Sexism At Facebook

Photo: Business Insider

Shortly after joining Facebook, Sheryl Sandberg met with a bunch of the female engineers at Facebook, which were facing some discrimination inside the company from the men.She systematically “handled” those discriminatory situations, according to an account from an early Facebook employee named Katherine Losse in a new feature on the Wall Street Journal.



Here’s the best bit from the account:

At a one-on-one meeting with Sheryl weeks later, I found out that she had an interest in the topic of women at Facebook and in Silicon Valley generally. She scheduled individual meetings with all the women in engineering. By that point, they numbered about 15 out of hundreds of engineers.

I told her that there were a few situations involving men in the department that I thought she should know about. For example, one of the senior managers had been known to proposition women in the company for threesomes. I also had an issue with an engineer who behaved, by turns, dismissively or aggressively toward female product managers. As I said to Sheryl about this second situation, “I was told by an engineering director to go in and talk to the guy and try to resolve the situation myself, but when I did that, the engineer somehow twisted things around and called me a bad feminist, as if to distract from the conversation at hand, and the conversation didn’t go anywhere. It was pretty unpleasant.”

After hearing nothing for a while, Sandberg stopped by Losse’s desk a few months later to tell her the situations have both been “handled.” The manager who propositioned employees had been demoted and the aggressive engineer moved to another team, according to her account.

“You see, I’m so good that I make things happen and no one even knows about them,” Sandberg said, according to Losse.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.