After Its Big Redesign, Gawker Media Pageviews Seem To Be Coming Back

Analytics data seems to show that pageviews are dropping on Gawker Media sites since its redesign — but that the people who do stick around click more. (TechCrunch)



Gawker Media‘s redesign has attracted tons of criticism. But at the end of the day, what matters is uniques, clicks and pageviews. Gawker Media founder Nick Denton recently introduced a new design for his bigger sites that take them away from the blog format, instead highlighting one or a few stories on the homepage, and putting a huge emphasis on visuals and video.

It’s too soon to say whether it’s working, but the data seems to say “cautiously optimistic.”

Don’t Miss: The Coolest And Wackiest Gadgets We Saw At Mobile World Congress →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.