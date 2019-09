In early going, the yen surged thanks to repatriation/cash-raising.



Then the BoJ announced a 7 trillion ($86 billion) liquidity injection, and now the yen is actually weaker on the day.

Bear in mind, too, that equities are paring their losses (a bit).

Here’s USDJPY:

