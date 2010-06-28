After Initial Gains, Stocks Quickly Zoom To The Downside

In the early, pre-dawn hours it looked as though US markets might actually rally a bit today, but that was not to last.



After opening in the green, stocks have quickly moved lower, with NASDAQ leading the decline, falling .4%.

Financial shares are notably lower — a little odd, perhaps, given the uncertainties around the passage of financial reform. Goldman Sachs is down 1%.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

