Here’s something rare: a day when markets are up over 2%, and it feels like nothing’s happening.



Indeed after an early surge, there’s been almost no movement whatsoever.

Here’s a quick look at how various markets are performing, via FinViz.

Photo: FinVIz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.