After Hours Trading Erases Some Gains

What the market giveth, the after hours market can taketh away.



MarketWatch: The Nasdaq 100 After Hours Indicator, however, fell 3 points, or 0.22%, to close at 1,294.76.

Tech heavyweights that posted hefty gains earlier in the day saw their late-shares ease. Cisco Systems Inc. fell 1% to $18.15, Oracle Corp. lost 1% to $17.46, and Amgen Inc. lost 1.2% to $59.28.

…Financial stocks, whose climb in the day session bolstered the S&P 500 Index, moved lower in late trades following a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. Treasury Dept. is mulling the expansion of its recently passed rescue plan to include banks that are not publicly traded. About 6,500 closely held banks aren’t covered by the bailout package, according to the report.

