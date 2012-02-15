After Greece, Portugal Could Be Europe's Next Basket Case

AP



This story originally appeared at the GlobalPost.It was an ominous welcome.

A huge crowd demonstrated in Portugal’s capital on Saturday, in advance of a visit to Lisbon this week from officials representing the “troika” — the European Commission, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank — which is due to assess progress in implementing terms of last year’s 78 billion euro ($103 billion) bailout.

organisers said the rally, in protest of austerity measures, was Portugal’s biggest in three decades. They claimed that 300,000 people had joined.

“The representatives of outside interference are coming Portugal,” Armenio Carlos, leader of the CGTP trade union told the crowd. “The country needs the noose taken from its necks so we can breathe, live, work and create wealth.”

