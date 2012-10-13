After Getting T-Boned, Two Men Calmly Left The Scene Of The Accident

It’s hard to tell how someone will react after getting in a car accident, but it seems unlikely that this is normal behaviour. After being hit by another car in an intersection, two men calmly got out of their car, took their bags, and walked away without looking back.



The fact that they had the right of way makes their ‘flight’ even stranger. AutoEvolution, which posted the video from Chases and Crashes, suggests their car may be stolen, or that the driver and passenger were using drugs.

Watch it all go down:



