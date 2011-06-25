After Getting Smoked On Treasuries, Bill Gross Joins The Ranks Of Silver Market Conspiracy Theorists

Despite the imminent end of QE2 — and the fact that Bernanke has made it fairly clear that QE3 is not imminent — Treasuries keep grinding higher, moving against bond god Bill Gross, who has said they’re due to tank.



Nonetheless, he’s been vocal about his belief bondholders will get screwed in various ways, and that inflation is on the march.

Now he’s even getting conspiratorial.

Here’s the latest tweet from PIMCO (which is actually probably one of the best corporate twitter feeds).

Catch that about the silver?

Back in May, when silver was literally going parabolic, the CME hiked margins on speculators. Conspiracy theorists thought this was a deliberate attempt to keep the price down, though the CME (and others) noted that the exchange has established formulas for hiking margins when volatility spikes.

We’re not interested in joining that debate right now, though we’ll just note that Bill Gross (or at least PIMCO) has thrown his lot in with the conspiracy crowd.

