After Getting Screwed By CBS, Longshot Magazine (Formerly 48 HR) Launches Its Second Issue

Not to state the obvious, but it ain’t easy launching a magazine these days. Especially when you’re a small group of friends with limited resources trying to create something new and experimental, and a big corporate media entity tries to screw you.



That’s what happened to the founders of Longshot magazine, formerly 48 HR magazine, which CBS swiftly cease-&-desisted for infringing on the trademark of the not quite same-named TV show “48 Hours” after the debut issue made a big splash back in May.

Long story short: there was a legal fracas (“CBS is going to try to f*ck us pretty hard. Horrible to see a huge, dying media property kill something you love for no goddamn reason,” co-creator Mat Honan tweeted on June 11) that the 48 HR team didn’t have the resources to really get into. So they had to cave to some of CBS’ demands, the main one being that they change the name of the magazine, which kind of defeats the purpose considering the whole idea is that each issue gets produced in 48 hours.

Point is, instead of throwing in the towel, they decided to go full steam ahead. Work begins today on the second issue, which is the first under the name Longshot.

This time around, in addition to the print product, they’re also going to whip up an iPad app and website, all in two-days time. MagCloud will power both the magazine and the app, but the “more technically challenging issue will be getting a website up, where we’ll publish selections from the magazine, in kind of a Freemium model,” Honan told us.

Staff from GOOD magazine will be filming the entire thing.

As for the contributors, Honan said: “We never know who will make it in the magazine. We’re hoping to get pieces in from folks who didn’t send us anything last time, like Choire Sicha, Ann Friedman, and Steve Silberman.”

The theme for issue No. 2 will be announced at noon Pacific time and contributors will have 24 hours to file their copy. The editors will then edit, design and lay it all out over the following 24 hours.

We’re eager to see how it all turns out.

