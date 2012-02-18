After Getting Mark Cuban To Invest, This 17-Year-Old Dropout Just Launched A Clothing Line

Photo: Yousef Khraibut

At 17 years old, Yousef Khraibut is turning bro advice into a business. His company Brotips, which is a site that helps guys man up, just released its first line of apparel last week.The clothing line will take 8 to 12 tips a month, and put that advice onto shirts sold in their online store.



Brotips is backed by billionaire Mark Cuban — and Khraibut considers Mark their advisor and their bro.

“By the time we reached out to Mark Cuban, we had already built a substantial culture for our company and a solid following with multiple opportunities presented to leverage out online platforms and brand for merchandising, licensing, books, posters, and a TV show,” he added.

Khraibut moved from Morocco as a child to Eastbourne, U.K. But he spent most of his childhood in Canada, which is where Brotips is now headquartered.

While the 17-year-old certainly knows how to hustle, his entrepreneurial streak began at age 12.

“I had begun developing a mindset of saving money and seeing small returns off of interest from banks, loans to brothers and my friends. At that same age, I used to break info and infiltrate online games by hacking into many accounts just for the sake of boredom, helping my brothers make e-money lol,” Khraibut wrote to us.

At 13, Khrairbut saw a demand for g-shocks, a brand of watches. “I made deals with suppliers in Asia and brought back watches at extremely cheap rates and had sold them across the city for ridiculous margins,” he said.

He wasn’t the “good” kid at school. He would hack into high school networks.

“At around that age, I’d be running in between classes and during my ‘bathroom breaks’ to the library to trade my penny stocks and do my e-trades in the schools library,” he said.

Suspension became a part of his daily life, which eventually made him drop out. But this gave him more time to manage his stock portfolio.

“I basically lived on the SEC EDGAR database which is a database by the Security and Exchange Commission that keeps record of all public company filings. They helped me understand my investments and seek transparency in companies. 8-K filings are a type of filings that I began to practically breathe,” he added.

“It just happened to be that Brotips took off during this time and we realised we were onto something,” Khrairbut said.

Now, he’s focused on Brotips, where he wants to build viral brands.

And he seems to live by brotip #1609: “No matter how dirty your past is, your future is spotless.”

“We take common sense, which isn’t so common, and package it in a pretty way,” he said. “I’m currently a dropout – what happens in the future, not too sure. But I do know that my mind and hustle is with building brands and businesses and that’s what I want to do forever.”

