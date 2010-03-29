After Getting Fired, EA Developers Make Game Mocking Their Employer

Four developers who were recently fired by Electronic Arts have decided to make iPhone games, and their first game is mostly about mocking their former employer, Pocket Gamer writes. They were among the 1,500 employees who were laid off after EA acquired storied house Pandemic Studios.



The game involves plenty of coded jabs at EA. The villains are an organisation called… EA (Elaborate Acquisitions), led by the villain JR (EA CEO John Riccitiello). “It’s time to hand out the pink slips, in blood,” the game’s website says.

These guys seem pretty bitter about getting fired. Their company is even called Downsized Games. But they took the opportunity to start their own games studio. More power to them! (And let’s hope the game is actually good.)

