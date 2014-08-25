After Four Rounds Of Pitching The Top 10 SydStart Finalists Have Been Revealed

Australian tech startup event SydStart kicks off next week and the final ten businesses in contention for the annual trophy have been announced.

Selected from 220 entries during SydStart’s four pitching rounds held at the ASX over the past few months, pitching finals will be held on Tuesday September 2 at the Hilton.

Finalists were picked by 18 judges and had to have a scalable tech idea to make the final round.

Here are the top 10 who will be pitching on the main stage next week.

It is expected about 150 investors as well as over 1000 delegates will be attending the event next week which includes over 50 speakers and 120 exhibitors.

