After First Banning Their Game, Target Just Made 40,000 Grand Theft Auto V Fans Look Very Silly

Target poured some shame on Australia’s gaming community after angering it last week by pulling Grand Theft Auto V from its shelves.

Along with Kmart, Target deemed the game’s depictions of violence against women, including the ability to watch themselves have sex with prostitutes before killing them, as inappropriate for its shelves.

It didn’t actually respond until a Charge.org petition bearing 40,000 signatures on it was sent to its stores, so gamers hatched a plan for retribution.

The community launched several movements on Change to ban various books, including 50 Shades of Grey and The Bible.

This is The Holy Bible. This book means that after various sex acts, readers are given options to kill women by stoning her unconscious, Setting them on fire, cutting off their hands, and killing their children! One of many fan passages on In The Holy Bible depicts woman being set alight for having sex “And the daughter of any priest, if she profane herself by playing the whore, she profaneth her father: she shall be burnt with fire.” (Leviticus 21:9). This misogynistic book literally makes a game of bashing, killing and horrific violence against women. It also links sexual arousal and violence.

The Bible petition made it to the 40,000 mark. Ha!

Sadly for GTA V fans, Target couldn’t accept the proposal, for one very good reason:

@DevonCallaway We don't actually sell the bible at Target, that's some pretty impressive numbers though! — Target Australia (@Targetaus) December 7, 2014

