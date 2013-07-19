25 Reasons Why Detroit Is On The Verge Of An Epic Comeback

Detroit just became the largest American city ever to file for bankruptcy



The city is staring down a $20 billion unfunded liability vortex.

Meanwhile, crime, unemployment and broken infrastructure remain endemic.

But we’re banking on the city getting its act together — and it’s not just because things can’t get any worse.

We’ve put together 25 signs Detroit is on the mend.

Here’s the summary:

In several major economic indicators, Detroit’s rate of improvement has matched or exceeded the national average.

Former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick aside, the city enjoys strong leadership.

The auto industry is booming.

Its sports teams remain hugely successful.

It’s also becoming an increasingly popular centre, for a new wave of entrepreneurs.

Hear us out.

