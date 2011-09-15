After Failed 'Grand Bargain,' Obama Deficit Plan To Avoid Changing Social Security

Photo: AP Photo/Kevin Lamarque, POOL

President Barack Obama is set to announce his deficit reduction plan on Monday, and he will avoid making any changes to Social Security, The Wall Street Journal reports. Obama considered modifications to the entitlement program as part of the debt ceiling “grand bargain,” he sought to reach with Speaker of the House John Boehner in July.



“As the president has consistently said, he does not believe that Social Security is a driver of our near- and medium-term deficits,” spokeswoman Amy Brundage said in a statement to the Journal.

The White House is still considering changes to Medicare, though it is not open to raising the eligibility age at this time, the paper reported. Democrats are looking to continue challenging Republicans over their plans to drastically change the program going into the 2012 election.

Obama will use his plan to push the “Super Committee,” tasked with reaching $1.5 trillion in cuts, to make an even larger dent in the deficit — though the committee is unlikely to exceed its statutory responsibility, sources told The Hill.

