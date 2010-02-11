After Even More Turmoil, Can the "Hot Mess" at MySpace Be Saved?

From All Things Digital:



Last week, someone who had been at MySpace for a while was telling me about what it was like working inside the social networking company, which had gone from supernova to also-ran in the course of a few years.

Reflecting on the downward spiral that its owner News Corp. (NWS) had been trying to slow over the last year and how hard it was to do a turnaround of any kind, the exec also could not shake the idea that it could still be revived.

“MySpace is kind of a hot mess,” said the exec, referring to its still-large audience and well-known brand. “It’s both impossible to save and hard to give up on.”

