After EA Bails On Take-Two, So Do Investors - Stock Down 25% (TTWO, ERTS)

Strauss Zelnick and the rest of the management team at Take Two Interactive have repeatedly argued that Electronic Arts’ $2 billion bid for their company, which valued TTWO shares at more than $25, was too low. They’ve also said that they’ve had plenty of interest from other bidders, who presumably will value the company accurately. Time for them to convince Wall Street: The morning after EA officially walked away from Take-Two, shares opened down 25% and are now trading at $16.31 — below the level they were at prior to the EA bid.



