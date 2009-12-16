After Dropping, Credit Card Charge-Offs Are Back On The Rise

After some signs that consumers were starting to catch up on their credit card bills, charge-offs are back on the rise!



Reuters: Capital One Financial Corp and Discover Financial Services reported that credit-card charge-offs rose in November — a sign that consumers remain under stress.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Capital One said the annualized net charge-off rate — debts the company believes it will never collect — for U.S. credit cards rose to 9.60 per cent in November from 9.04 per cent in October.

In another regulatory filing, Discover said its charge-off rate rose to 8.98 per cent from 8.54 per cent after two months of declines.

JPMorgan’s charge-offs are up as well.

