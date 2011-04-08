After Bus Attack, Netanyahu Says Israel Will Pull Out All Stops To Protect Itself

Israeli sappers inspect a school bus hit by an anti-tank missile fired from the Gaza Strip.

Photo: AP

A rocket launched from the Gaza Strip aimed at Israeli city Ashkelon was successfully stopped by Iron Dome, Israel’s new missile defence system today.This came after an attack earlier in the day from the Gaza strip. An anti-tank missile hit a bus injuring the driver and a boy., who were the only two people on board.



Immediately thereafter, 15 rockets and mortars were fired into Israel from Gaza, according to Haaretz. An Israeli retaliatory strike killed four and wounded 30 Palestinians.

Now Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has gone on record to say that Israel will attack the Gaza strip if necessary. Haaretz reports:

“We hope this situation will be contained but we will not shy away from taking all the necessary action, offensive and defensive, to protect our country and to protect our citizens,” Netanyahu told a news conference during a visit to Prague.

Netanyahu said that the interception of rockets by Iron Dome was an impressive feat, but said that he does not expect that the missile defence system will solve all of Israel’s problems.

Meanwhile, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas urged Western powers on Thursday to intervene after Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip killed four Palestinians.

He called on the West “to immediately intervene to stop this aggression,” the official Wafa news agency reported.

Abbas also urged Palestinian militants not to give Israel an excuse to hit Gaza. The flareup of violence followed an attack on an Israeli school bus by an anti-tank missile fired from Gaza which wounded two people.

Israeli fears over Mideast revolutions and a shift in power are not unfounded. Egyptian presidential hopeful Mohamed ElBaradei has said that if he is elected, an Israeli attack on Gaza would mean war with Egypt.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.