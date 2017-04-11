Here's what airlines legally owe you if you're bumped off a flight

- According to the Department of Transportation, you may be entitled to compensation if you are involuntarily bumped off a flight.
- If the rescheduled flight gets you to your destination an hour late domestically or two hours late internationally, you are not entitled to any monetary compensation.
- After that, the window of time varies for how much money you are entitled to. But airlines can owe you up to $US1,350 for a one-way ticket, and you can negotiate for more if you feel entitled.
- But make sure you show up on time and have a confirmed reservation. Otherwise, you may be entitled to nothing.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on April 11, 2017
