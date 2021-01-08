After breaking into the US Capitol and storming the floors of Congress, pro-Trump rioters took a lot of selfies

Leah Millis/Reuters The aftermath of the US Capitol Building riots.

Pro-Trump rioters broke into the US Capitol on Wednesday afternoon with Congress in session, which forced an evacuation of the House and Senate.

Rioters streamed into the building and breached the floors of the House and Senate.

Rather than confronting legislators, many rioters took the opportunity to snap selfies.

Four people died, and both the House and Senate were forced to evacuate to safety while in session.

Four people died, and both the House and Senate were forced to evacuate to safety while in session.

It wasn’t until four hours later that US officials said the building was clear of rioters. It was the first time the US Capitol was breached since the War of 1812, when British troops burned portions of the building down.

In that four hour window â€” when rioters weren’t breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office to leave her menacing notes, or attempting to steal podiums â€” many were taking selfies from inside a world-famous building.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Rioters take selfies in the US Capitol’s Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

Among the many photos captured of the momentous events on January 6 in Washington DC, a staggering number depict rioters posing for portraits inside the Capitol building.

Some of the most stunning photos involve people posing to record the historic moment, using the chambers of the House and Senate as the backdrop.

Win McNamee/Getty Images A pro-Trump rioter sits in the Senate Chamber on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

In addition to selfies, or outright posed portraits, at least one prominent white nationalist used the opportunity to stream live from the scene.

Pro-Trump protesters gathered in Washington DC on Wednesday for the “Stop the Steal” protest, an event based on the baseless conspiracy theory that accuses Democrats of stealing the presidential election for President-elect Joe Biden.

President Trump spoke at the event just hours before the protest turned violent.

“We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen,” Trump said. “You don’t concede when there’s theft involved. Our country has had enough. We’re not going to take it anymore.”

Around 2 p.m. ET, mobs of pro-Trump rioters broke into the US Capitol building after breaking through police barricades.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Law enforcement officers point their guns at a barricaded entryway door as rioters attempt to enter the House chamber.

Images of the 220-year-old building overwhelmed by rioters lit up social media and broadcast news.

But as the mobs broke through police, and legislators evacuated, cameras captured rioters seemingly coming and going as they pleased.

“It was a really fun time,” one participant told Insider.

He described a scene, backed up by video he took, of rioters tearing drawers open, taking selfies, and generally causing ruckus.

“Even if we had burned it down to the ground, Congress still wouldn’t have listened to us,” he said.

