After Bernanke's Comments, The Bears Come Out To Play

The market is now tanking post-Bernanke comments about how the Fed’s interest rate will eventually increase at some point in time.

The Dow is currently down 75 points to 9983. The NASDAQ is down 16 points to 2133 and the S&P 500 is down 9 points to 1060.

Commodities are weakened by the rising dollar; gold is down $4.20 to $1073 an ounce. Silver is at $15.28, down $0.16.

Crude oil is down $0.08 to $73.67 a barrel.

Futures are tanking across the board, save for cotton and wheat, as you can see below.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.