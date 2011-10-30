After Backlash, Perry Will Participate In Debates

Photo: Courtesy of CNN

Texas Gov. Rick Perry will debate in at least five more scheduled presidential forums, his campaign told the Associated Press on Saturday. The announcement came after Perry’s campaign hinted he may not participate in some upcoming contests, drawing criticism from several of his Republican opponents.



Per the AP’s Kasie Hunt:

Perry had already committed to a Nov. 9 debate in Michigan. Also added to the calendar are debates in South Carolina on Nov. 12 and Washington, D.C., on Nov. 15. He’ll also attend an Iowa forum hosted by The Family Leader, a socially conservative group, on Nov. 19.

He will also attend a Dec. 1 debate in Arizona.

