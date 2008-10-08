After An Exhausting Bailout, AIG Execs Needed A Break!

Imagine watching the international company you run fall apart. Now imagine you’ve got to work double time to keep the company from destroying the global economy because you’ve involved your company in many businesses around the world.



Everyday you wake up and the newspaper is hammering your boneheaded decisions. Meanwhile CNBC has 10 people on the screen at once talking about your failures. Finally, you go hat in hand to the government who reluctantly gives you the money you need to protect the world against the mess you made.

Ugh, feels stressful just thinking about it. Afterwards, you probably want “Me” time to recuperate, correct? OK, good. Now that you’ve been through what the AIG execs have been through, we hope you won’t judge them too harshly:

ABC: Less than a week after the federal government committed $85 billion to bail out AIG, executives of the giant AIG insurance company headed for a week-long retreat at a luxury resort and spa, the St. Regis Resort in Monarch Beach, California, Congressional investigators revealed today.

…AIG documents obtained by Waxman’s investigators show the company paid more than $440,000 for the retreat, including nearly $200,000 for rooms, $150,000 for meals and $23,000 in spa charges.

“Less than one week after the taxpayers rescued AIG, company executives could be found wining and dining at one of the most exclusive resorts in the nation,” said Waxman as he prepared to question AIG executives.

