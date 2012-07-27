After A 2-Year Hiatus, The Killers Are Back With A Brand New Single 'Runaways'

Brandon Flowers, lead singer of the Killers.

The Killers have just premiered their newest single off their fourth album, “Battle Born.” “Runaways” is a catchy homage to their family and hometown of Las Vegas.Their last album “Day & Age” came out in 2008.



The band members–Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer, and Ronnie Vannucci, Jr.–went on hiatus after finishing their last tour in 2010. In describing the reason for their break, Dave told AAP: “We haven’t had a break in quite a while. It’s just been touring and making records and on and on and on. It’s been like six years just kind of connected together. It’s like people just expect us to do that non-stop ’till we die, but we just want a little bit of time off, just to be myself and do what I want to do for a little bit”

The full album will hit stores September 18 but in the meantime, check out the music video for “Runaways”.

