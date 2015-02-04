After a three hour emergency party room meeting Adam Giles is still the NT's chief minister

Darwin waterside. Photo: Getty Images

After an 18-hour standoff against fellow Country Liberal Party (CLP) member Willem Rudolf Westra van Holthe, the incumbent Adam Giles remains Northern Territory chief minister.

A three hour party meeting on Tuesday afternoon settled the matter, although Giles refused to provide details on how the decision was made.

The ABC reported that meeting speaker Kezia Purick and minister for Community services Bess Price threatened to abandon the party if Giles was ousted.

van Holthe will become Giles’ deputy.

At 1am Tuesday morning van Holthe called an impromptu press conference in Darwin to announce he had seized control as new chief minister of the Northern Territory.

Despite the claim, a swearing in ceremony for van Holthe was cancelled yesterday because Giles refused hand in his resignation.

There was talk of a no confidence motion against him, which had the implication of triggering an early state election.

Giles broke his silence late on Tuesday afternoon, telling journalists he was still in charge.

“I’m still the chief minister,” Giles said.

After the wipeout for the LNP in the Queensland election on Saturday, which nobody expected, the Liberal party at a federal level is seeing its political life flashing before it.

Tony Abbott’s leadership is in doubt with backbenchers calling for his dismissal and the looming prospect the PM could face a ballot on his leadership as soon as next week.

