After a day of small moves, Chinese stocks suddenly tanked at the close

Asian stocks rallied ahead of Thursday’s all-important US Federal Reserve meeting.

The Nikkei 225 added 1.4% and Australia’s ASX200 added 0.9%, while South Korea’s Kospi was up 1%.

The exception was China. Stocks opened slightly lower but were grinding higher through the day before a rapid last-minute sell-off leaving the benchmark Shanghai Composite down 2.1% for the session. The index closed at 3087 points.

Via investing.com, here the chart:

The CSI300 index of blue-chip stocks was down 2.2% and Hong Kong was also dragged down in late trade, with the Hang Seng closing 0.6% down for the day.

