After a bunch of shark attacks in Australia, this trio want to build a wave pool on the Gold Coast to keep surfers safe

After a spate of shark attacks on the New South Wales north coast, a group of developers are proposing a wave pool development which they say is a safe surfing environment for experienced surfers, novices and tourists alike.

“There’s no sharks, there’s no rips, no rocks, and it’s in a controlled environment, supervised by lifeguards at all times,” one of the guys behind the project Corey Vogt says.

The proposed Sneaky Peak Flow House entertainment venue on the Gold Coast will also include shopping and dining options.

Developers Corey and Kris Vogt and Ryan Mulhern are now looking for investors to back the idea which will be built on 800m2 of leased land and budgeted to cost up to $4.2 million.

The trio have tipped in some startup capital and are pitching a 7% a year return to investors with the loan to be repaid within 42 months.

“An alternative is returning 7 per cent after 30-36 months with the possibility of converting any balances exceeding that to an equity shareholding,” Kris Vogt said.

“We’d love to find a partner to contribute the entire balance we’re seeking – that’d be the perfect world.”

Global online retailer Surfstitch has expressed interest in sponsoring the venue. The trio is also hoping an investor from the food industry will jump on board.

“If you can find someone that shares the same vision and belief and has a similar personality, that generates success,” Vogt says.

The trio came up with the idea after having issues accessing Dreamworld’s wave pool. They hired it out privately for exclusive use after-hours with a group of friends.

Once finances are sorted out, the team expects the build to take six months and hopes to be open by late 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.