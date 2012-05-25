After A 6 Year Hiatus, Justin Timberlake Is Going Back To Music

Justin Timberlake is returning to music as a film composer.

Photo: AP Images

After a long six-year hiatus, it was recently announced that Justin Timberlake would return to music—via the film industry.”The Social Network” star will produce the soundtrack for the upcoming film, “The Devil and the Deep Blue Sea,” which coincidentally stars and is produced by his fiancé, Jessica Biel.



Justin hasn’t been in the studio since 2006, when his second album “Future Sex/Love Sounds” was released. The multi-platinum CD was produced by Timbaland and featured the catchy hits “SexyBack,” “My Love,” and “LoveStoned.”

Fans of the singer have been wanting him to get back into the studio for years, but Justin has been focusing his time on other ventures, including acting and designing.

In an interview with Playboy, Justin stated “the business of music is what taints an artist’s desire to make music … I love making music but there is a level where making music becomes a total life-sucking commitment.”

SEE ALSO: President Obama and Mitt Romney Lip Sync The Latest ‘Call Me Maybe’ Parody >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.