After 8 Years, TheLadders Finally Ditches The 6-Figure Salary Requirement

After eight years, TheLadders is finally expanding.



Come September, any professional will be able to join the career networking site, not just those who make $100,000+.

CEO Marc Cenedella denies that the move is a pivot, or that it was inspired by LinkedIn’s success.

“All the way back in 2003 we were positioning ourselves this way,” he tells us. “So no, the IPO market has not caused me to go back in time and change what we were going to do.”

We asked him why it took so long to expand.

“Doing real, great innovation takes time,” Cenedella says. “So we wanted to take the time to create something truly different.”

TheLadders currently has 5,000,000 members. The new, more inclusive site will still have a salary focus, and it will only allow people to search for jobs that they’re qualified for, Cenedella says.

