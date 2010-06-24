After 7-0 Thrashing, North Korea Players May Face Coal Mine Punishment

What happens to the North Korean team that was humiliated 7-0 by Portugal? They may in fact be punished, according to former coach Moon Ki-Nam (via BILD):



Moon Ki-Nam, a former North Korean coach who fled the country in 2004, told AP: “The players and coach are rewarded with huge houses when they win.

“But they have to atone for losing by being sent to work in the coal mines.”



But there may be cause for mercy. The team held its own in its opening against Brazil, losing 2-1. Despite these losses and revelations that North Korea’s fans were paid Chinese actors, the World Cup seems like good publicity for the rogue state, drawing some attention away from jingoism at the UN. Even South Korea’s president said he was cheering for the North Koreans.

