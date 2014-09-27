After 43 Long Years, South Sydney Rabbitohs Will Play In The NRL Grand Final

Getty Images

After a 43-year wait, the South Sydney Rabbitohs finally have a shot at the grand final.

Taking on the Sydney Roosters, Souths were too good for the Eastern Suburbs squad, beating them 32-22 on Friday night in front of more than 52,500 fans at ANZ Stadium.

Souths overcame a dismal start to take home the victory. Climbing back from being 12-0 down in the first ten minutes, by half time the Rabbitohs had levelled the score at 12-12 when Lote Tuqiri and Alex Johnston found the try line.

The Roosters looked like they may have regained some of their groove after half time with a little Mitchell Pearce magic but the video ref didn’t agree, intervening to rule a knock on.

The Rabbitohs took that opportunity to widen the score line.

Greg Inglis made a run for it, handing his side a 24-12 lead before closing the deal with a second shortly after.

There were two more tries from the Roosters, taking the 80 minute score to 32-22 but it wasn’t enough to take the hard one victory from Souths.

The Bulldogs take on the Panthers at ANZ tonight in the second preliminary final. The winner will meet the Rabbitohs next week in the grad final.

