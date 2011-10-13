After 300 Years The British Royal Family Might Allow A First Born Female To Take The Crown

Photo: DawnGallick via Flickr

British Prime Minister David Cameron has written to the heads of the Commonwealth states to ask for their opinion on changing the laws of succession for the British Throne.The Daily Mail reports that Cameron is asking whether the throne should be given to first born females or even Royals married to Catholics.



Cameron wrote:

“We espouse gender equality in all other aspects of life and it is an anomaly that in the rules relating to the highest public office we continue to enshrine male superiority.”

The British premier also noted that the discrimination against Catholics was a “historical anomaly” — though British heads of state will still need to belong to the Church of England.

To make the change, the BBC reports, Cameron needs 15 other Commonwealth heads of state to agree with him.

The Commonwealth States are post-colonial states which feature the Queen as a head of state. They currently include UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Belize, St Christopher and Nevis, St Lucia, the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Papua New Guinea.

