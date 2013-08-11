After 29 Years Surf Brand Mambo's Expansion Is A Sharp Contrast To Billabong

Getty/ Gaye Gerard. (Left) Angus Kingsmill poses with Tony Woodward outside Mambo Store in Sydney after 2008 takeover.

Iconic Australian surf wear label Mambo is celebrating 29 years in style this month, reporting record profits and overseas expansion.

Branching into the US, Britain and India, the quirky brand reinvented by Angus Kingsmill in 2008 has since recorded 1000% growth and is turning over more dollars and units than ever before in the company’s history, according to the SMH.

The brand makeover has seen the company take on a new licensing model, reduce manufacturing to Australia and China, and widen product availability to department and surf stores.

Introducing a new range for women has drawn the likes of Jessica Gomes and Ashley Hart as Aussie ambassadors, as well as bringing Victorian Secret Angel Barbara Palvin on board for full effect as they enter the US market, reports SMH.

Mambo’s fortunes are in sharp contrast to another Australian surf icon, Billabong, which was recently the target of a private-equity backed rescue deal as it struggled with sharp declines in revenue.

Working with famous Mambo artist Reg Mombassa, Kingsmill’s expansion is set to continue into the digital sphere with an extensive online store launching in 2014.

