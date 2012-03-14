After 16 Long Years, The Legendary Meow Mix Jingle Is Finally Back

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Cat lovers rejoice. After 16 long and hard years, the Meow Mix jingle is finally back on television.

“16 years?” you may well ask. “Certainly I wasn’t living during the first Clinton administration the last time I heard the Meow Mix song.”

Well, according to Del Monte Foods (what Meow Mix is actually selling) the classic jingle last aired in 1996, an era in which Spice Girls reigned supreme and you could bring nail clippers on an aeroplane.

In a recent survey conducted by the Kelton Research, 81 per cent of respondents claimed to have heard the jingle in the last 18 months and 50 per cent could commit most (if not all) of the song to memory. In fact, 32 per cent of respondents even said they remembered the Meow Mix Jingle better than they did the Pledge of Allegiance… which means that yes, it has just been stuck in everyone’s head for the past 16 years.

If that doesn’t age you, I don’t know what does.

Del Monte Foods has wisely joined forces with DraftFCB in San Francisco to bring the jingle back, right in time for the heyday of the cat YouTube.



