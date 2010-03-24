After 15 Months Of Being Long Only, Jim Rogers Loading Up Some Shorts

Legendary investor Jim Rogers recently appeared on CNBC and voiced some of his latest opinions and investment maneuvers. We haven’t talked about the former Quantum Fund manager for a while because, let’s face it, he’s on television all the damn time. But, some of his comments from this recent interview made us take notice.

Potentially the most notable bit of his conversation was when he said, “I had no shorts for about 15 months so I started putting out some shorts recently. But the fact that I’ve been putting out shorts means the stock market won’t pull back.” So, it’s interesting to see Rogers fight the current trend. In his mind, it’s the right play, but he knows he’s going to potentially feel some pain first. Many investors out there will agree that the market is overdue for a near-term pullback. MarketClub voiced these concerns in their recent technical analysis video of the S&P 500. Additionally, Bespoke outlined that many stocks are overbought.



Read more at MarketFolly >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.