After 13 Years At Best Buy, Barry Judge Has Joined LivingSocial As Its CMO

Barry Judge is LivingSocial’s new CMO

Photo: Twice

LivingSocial has a new Chief Marketing Officer.It has hired Best Buy’s former CMO and Executive Vice President, Barry Judge, who will now oversee all of the daily deal site’s online and offline advertising, brand management, social media and more.



His mission is to help LivingSocial expand further internationally.

Judge spent more than a decade at Best Buy. He joined in 1999 when it was just launching BestBuy.com and became CMO in 2008.

“No other company in the local commerce landscape combines LivingSocial’s broad reach, deep consumer and merchant relationships, and strong reputation,” Judge said in a release. “My career has been spent inventing and reinventing great brands, and LivingSocial has a unique opportunity to build a new industry from scratch by helping millions of local customers discover and share the best things to do in their cities.”

Judge’s position will be more important than ever this year following a bout of bad press surrounding LivingSocial’s November layoffs in which 400 people were let go, and reports that the company is losing a lot of money.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.