The American Federation Of Teachers Sent Out A Big Watch List Of Hedge Funds 'Attacking' Their Pension Plans

The American Federation of Teachers, a labour union that represents teachers, sent out a “watch list” for hedge funds who might have an opposing stance on their defined benefit plans (DB plans).



The report has a list of hedge funds and hedge fund managers AFT believes are attacking pension plans.

“This is about transparency- a right to know,” AFT President Randi Weingarten said about the report. “America’s workers and pension trustees deserve to know if the asset managers they are investing their hard-earned retirement savings with are also aligned with organisations advocating for the elimination of those same pension plans. Students First, the Show-Me Institute and the Manhattan Project are actively opposed to defined benefit pension plans. With transparency and disclosure, trustees can make informed decisions about the risks their plans face.”

Earlier today, hedge funder Daniel Loeb, the founder of Third Point LLC, cancelled a conference appearance after reports that union leaders were going to confront him over his involvement with Students First.

He’s not the only one they’re watching.

Here’s the watch list: (They misspelled Icahn)

You can see more details here:

