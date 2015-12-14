African servals aren't like other cats -- here's why

Servals are Africa’s most distinguished cat.

In Portuguese, serval means “deer-like wolf.” They’re known for their enormous ears and long, powerful legs.

They’re also remarkable hunters.

They can jump as high as 12 feet and have been known to snatch birds out of the air!

While lions catch 20% of their pray, servals catch a whopping 50%.

They may look like cute house cats, but don’t be fooled — these are wild animals.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

