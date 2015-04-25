US

African migrants are using an asylum loophole in Hungary to get EU papers

Jason Gaines, Associated Press

Thousands of refugees from Africa are making a long trek through the Balkans in hopes of a better life in the European Union. These migrants are headed to Hungary, an EU member that offers asylum due to a loophole in immigration law. Once granted asylum in Hungary, most of the migrants leave for France or Germany.

