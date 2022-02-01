21 Black pioneers throughout history you definitely should know

- There are Black trailblazers throughout history who you might not know about.
- Ella Baker, Bayard Rustin, and Hosea Williams contributed greatly to the civil rights movement.
- Black actresses made strides and Black female astrophysicists inspired the movie “Hidden Figures.”
In the 1890s, Walker lost most of her hair due to a scalp disorder. This prompted her to create hair products for African Americans. Walker traveled around the South giving tutorials on how to use her products in the early 1900s. This became known as the “Walker Method.”
Eventually, the hair products took off, making Walker a millionaire.
In 2020, her story was the subject of a Netflix series, “Self Made,” starring Octavia Spencer.
The paper’s greatest achievement was supporting the Great Migration by publishing job listings and train schedules to encourage Black people to move north: 110,000 people migrated to Chicago and most of them were Black.
The popularity of the newspaper made Sengstacke Abbott one of the first African-American self-made millionaires.
Coleman continued flying, becoming an expert in stunt flying and aerial tricks.
In 1939, she starred in her own TV show called “The Ethel Waters Show,” becoming the first Black entertainer to do so. She made history again in 1962 when she became the first African-American woman to receive an Emmy nomination.
For the next four decades, Bolin worked in the Family Court and became an advocate for children and families.
Green was a postal employee who, after moving to Harlem, New York, in the 1930s, started compiling information on New York City establishments that safely served Black travelers. In the introduction of the first 1936 edition, Green wrote, “There will be a day sometime in the near future when this guide will not have to be published. That is when we as a race will have equal rights and privileges in the United States,” according to The African American Registry.
As his findings became more popular, he extended the restaurant, gas station, and motel offerings to additional US and international destinations. Fortunately after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was passed, there was less need for “The Green Book” to be referenced by Black people.
“This fight for equality of educational opportunity (was) not an isolated struggle. All our struggles must tie in together and support one another. … We must remain on the alert and push the struggle farther with all our might,” Houston once said.
In 1939’s “Gone With the Wind,” McDaniel played the controversial role of Mammy, Scarlett O’Hara’s (Vivien Leigh) house servant.
In 1939, McDaniel was banned from attending the film’s movie premiere because she was Black. And at the 12th Academy Awards in 1940, she was seated separately from the “Gone With the Wind” cast, only allowed into the venue after David O. Selznick, the film’s producer, pulled some strings.
McDaniel was nominated for best supporting actress at the awards and won it, becoming the first African American to win an Oscar.
In her acceptance speech, McDaniel said, “I shall always hold it as a beacon for anything that I may be able to do in the future. I sincerely hope I shall always be a credit to my race and to the motion picture industry.”
Critic George E. Kent said Brooks’ work was the perfect mixture of “academic poets of her generation in the 1940s and the young Black militant writers of the 1960s.”
Even Langston Hughes praised the writer, saying, “The people and poems in Gwendolyn Brooks’ book are alive, reaching, and very much of today.”
Colvin was then arrested and fought for the desegregation of the bus system as one of the plaintiffs in Browder v. Gayle.
“I felt like Sojourner Truth was pushing down on one shoulder and Harriet Tubman was pushing down on the other, saying, ‘Sit down girl!’ I was glued to my seat,” Colvin told Newsweek after the bus incident.
In 1957, she helped form the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which focused on reforming the South during the civil rights movement. Martin Luther King, Jr., was the organization’s president, while Baker was its director.
After that, she helped create the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in 1960, which helped young civil rights activists to organize.
Their story eventually led to the Supreme Court case Loving v. Virginia. The court decided the Racial Integrity Act was unconstitutional, which led to the ban of similar laws in other states.
On the 40th anniversary of her marriage, Mildred said, “The older generation’s fears and prejudices have given way, and today’s young people realize that if someone loves someone, they have a right to marry.”
Johnson started working with data from flight tests at NACA. After the Soviet Union launched the first satellite in 1957, she created math equations that were used in NACA’s Space Task Group, making her one of the first women to co-author a research paper for NASA. Johnson analyzed equations for Shepard’s Freedom 7 mission before Glenn personally requested that she work on his 1962 mission. Johnson was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 at age 97.
Vaughan was hired to process NASA’s data after President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an order to prohibit discrimination in the defense industry. In 1949, she became the first Black supervisor at NACA. When NACA became NASA and was desegregated in 1958, Vaughan worked with her white counterparts and became an expert in FORTRAN, a computer language program.
Jackson, who worked under Vaughan, focused on data from wind tunnels and flight experiments. To work in NASA’s Supersonic Pressure Tunnel, she needed to take engineering night classes that were only offered at a segregated high school. She brought her case to court and won the right to attend classes with white students. Jackson then became the first Black female engineer for NASA. After retiring from NASA, she worked as an equal opportunity specialist for women and minorities.
The US State Department funded the theater’s tour during the ’60s. In 1969, he founded the Alvin Ailey American Dance Center (Ailey School) and, in 1974, he founded the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble. Ailey choreographed over 80 ballets during his career, according to Biography.
Ailey was given a Kennedy Center Honors award in 1988, just one year prior to his death from AIDS. The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater still thrives today.
She entered the national spotlight when she co-founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, which fought the local democrats on voting rights. She also organized Freedom Summer, which was an event that brought students of all races together to help African-American students in the South register to vote.
Hamer was known for her eloquent and powerful speeches. Her most famous line, however, is, “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
Rustin was also an openly gay man, so he often spoke about the importance of fighting for LGBTQ rights.
In 1963, he joined forces with Martin Luther King, Jr., by traveling around the South, teaching people about civil disobedience.
At Bloody Sunday in 1965, he was beaten again during the first Selma to Montgomery march. After that, Williams entered local politics.
Chisholm eventually ran for president in 1972, but she was barred from most debates and public events. She did not earn the Democratic nomination, but she has been remembered as the first woman and the first African American to seek the presidency.
“We were … throwing over cars and screaming in the middle of the street ’cause we were so upset ’cause they closed that place,” Johnson said in an interview in 1989 about the riots.
After the riots, Johnson became a leader in the community and used the power to open Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries, which helped transgender youth.