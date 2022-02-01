21 Black pioneers throughout history you definitely should know

Madam CJ Walker was America’s first female self-made millionaire.

Madam CJ Walker was the first child in her family to be born free . But she was orphaned when both her parents died when she was 7 years old. Once grown, she worked in the cotton fields and then in barbershops.

In the 1890s, Walker lost most of her hair due to a scalp disorder. This prompted her to create hair products for African Americans. Walker traveled around the South giving tutorials on how to use her products in the early 1900s. This became known as the “Walker Method.”

Eventually, the hair products took off, making Walker a millionaire.

In 2020, her story was the subject of a Netflix series, “Self Made,” starring Octavia Spencer.