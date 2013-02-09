Fans At The Africa Cup Of Nations Are Like Nothing Else On Earth

Photo: AP

African soccer is plagued of corruption and violence. But every two years, the continent comes together to throw a massive international tournament called the Africa Cup of Nations that features some of the best players in the world.



AFCON looks like no other sporting event on Earth. Many fans dress in elaborate costumes, and the games seem almost secondary to the pageantry surrounding them.

It’s a sporting event, but also a celebration.

